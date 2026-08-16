Wyandotte VFW seeks essential items for service members impacted by Middle East strikes

Service men and woman from Michigan lost all their personal belongings after Iranian missile and drone strikes overseas.

A local VFW Post has put out a call to action, asking the community for donations for deployed troops from Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

At VFW Post 1136 in Wyandotte, a box filled with toiletries sat on stage Sunday, ready to be delivered to its destination in the Middle East.

"We often hear people talk about supporting the troops, and, you know, people will think about waving a flag or putting a yellow ribbon on their car. This is a real, tangible way to provide honest-to-goodness support for the troops," Tracy Nagy, the post commander, said.

According to the post commander, the Selfridge Family Assistance Center reached out after the strikes.

"The strikes were actually on the housing areas and not on the equipment areas or the airfields. They affected the housing, and so all of their toiletries, clothing, all personal belongings were lost in the fires that were a result of that," Nagy said.

Members of the VFW have already collected essential items, but more is needed.

"Our goal is to have them be so overwhelmed by the love and support that they receive by fellow Michiganders that they have way more than they need," Nagy said.

That's where the community comes in.

"No one person can do this alone. We all do better when we all do better, and we all, frankly, have a responsibility to do what we can to support these people who have offered to put their lives on the line for our country," Kelly Stec, VFW Post 1136 auxiliary chaplain, said.

Here's what the group is asking for.

"The uniforms were replaced, so, you know, outer clothing they have, but socks, underwear, deodorant, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, basic toiletries," Nagy said.

You can drop donations off at the nonprofit organization at 633 Ford Ave.

"You're already going to Meijer this weekend. Pick up an extra bottle of shampoo. Check your coupon book for a two-for-one toothpaste. It's going to cost you a couple dollars, and it's going to mean the world to these service members and their families," Stec said.