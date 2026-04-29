Wyandotte police crack down on reckless e-bike, bicycle riding

Starting this week, police in Wyandotte, Michigan, are cracking down on kids who ride bicycles and e-bikes carelessly.

The police department says they've received countless complaints of children and teenagers riding e-bikes and traditional bicycles recklessly through the city.

"They're challenging motorists, playing chicken with cars, and driving out into traffic performing wheelies, which is quite dangerous," Wyandotte Police Chief Archie Hamilton said.

Hamilton says it's an issue that is so serious that kids have gotten severely hurt. Last Friday, Hamilton says a 16-year-old boy was badly injured after he crashed his e-bike into a moving vehicle.

"We've been very fortunate not to have a fatality yet, but if we don't get control of this, it's coming," Hamilton said.

Residents and businesses downtown say they've witnessed the reckless riding firsthand, even though e-bikes and bicycles are restricted on sidewalks in that area.

"It is an issue. They go too fast, and they kind of compete for the sidewalk space with pedestrians, shoppers," Chelsea Menswear owner Peter Rose said.

Police are now taking action by stepping up enforcement. Hamilton says parents of any violators endangering others will receive a citation, which requires a mandatory court appearance.

"We don't expect a 13, 14, or 15-year-old child to understand how traffic law works. That is the duty of the parents. The parents are the ones that have to get control of this," Hamilton said. "When someone is using a bike, whether it's an e-bike or a pedal bicycle, they have to follow the rules of the road."

Lifelong Wyandotte resident Sam Cottone says that this enforcement is a step in the right direction.

"I think they're out of control. It just needs to be toned down a little," Cottone said. "You give enough parents a ticket, and they gotta pay a fine, they're going to start to be more responsible with their children."

Hamilton says officers will always educate the rules of bike safety, but the issue has gone too far.

"I'm going to be blunt with this; we hear a lot of excuses. My child doesn't have anywhere to ride their bike. Sure, they do. Anyone can ride a bike anywhere. They have to do it responsibly," Hamilton said.

Hamilton says this enforcement is the police department's commitment to preventing a potential tragedy.

"Ultimate goal is to stop this reckless behavior. We want compliance. We want safety," Hamilton said.