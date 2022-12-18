Wreaths Across America honors veterans, Gold Star Families

(CBS DETROIT) - Thousands of wreaths are laid at the graves of those who honored our country.

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit which recognizes veterans and families, some of those whose loved ones paid the ultimate price.

"It's like a club you never want to belong to," said Gold Star Mother, Carol Lilly at the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township.

"There is no greater thing than to have support of other people in a cause like this," said Michael Lilly.

The Lilly's lost their son, Sgt. Joseph Lilly in Afghanistan. He was a combat engineer.

"You relive part of it every single day," Carol Lilly added. She says it never gets easier. However, the support a gathering Wreaths Across America, helps her and her husband, Michael feel a sense of support.

"The fact that you know, we're here to support each other, even though there is that missing piece, are pieces in our life. I think it's amazing to have that support," says Samantha Siwka. Siwka, a Gold Star Sister, joined the ceremony with her father, Mark to memorialize her brother, Private First Class, Christopher Sroka.

"He had lots and lots of pride," said Sroka. He says his son took pride in being a solider, representing his country and his cars.

Like the Lilly family, Sroka says its nice to see others honored and supported. He says his son would be proud to see the turnout at an event like this honoring those who have passed on.

"It is very good to see other people honor and respect that we still have for the military and what it stands for. So to look at all this big crowd here like this is kind of real nice to see a support for," Sroka said.