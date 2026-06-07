World War II soldier from Southeast Michigan to be laid to rest 83+ years after going missing during battle

Cpl. George F. Sepsey, who grew up in Croswell, Michigan, is set to be laid to rest over 83 years after he went missing during a World War II battle in Papua New Guinea.

According to the obituary posted by Pomeroy Funeral Home, Sepsey was born in Chicago and his family moved to Croswell when he was 1 year old. He was prominent in high school athletics at the Sanilac County community, playing basketball, football and baseball.

Cpl. George F. Sepsey Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Sepsey joined the U.S. Army from Michigan and served with Company M, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division during World War II.

Sepsey was last seen alive during a battle against Japan's defensive forces in Papua New Guinea on Nov. 26, 1942, the agency said. Military officials recovered the remains from around 11,000 graves at cemeteries in the country after the war for identification. Officials said he was not among those identified at the time.

According to the agency, remains that could not be identified were buried as unknowns at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines.

In 2017, military officials recovered remains of an unknown from the cemetery and sent them to a laboratory for analysis, the agency said. They were identified as Sepsey in April 2025.

A visitation and funeral for Sepsey is scheduled to take place on Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Croswell, the funeral home said.