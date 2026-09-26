2 men accused of breaking into work vehicles across Southeast Michigan bound over to circuit court

Two men accused of breaking into at least 10 work vehicles across three Southeast Michigan counties have been bound over to circuit court, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Andrew Walker of Detroit and 27-year-old Deanote Lindsey of Harper Woods, Michigan, targeted work vehicles parked in driveways and parking lots throughout Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

During one incident, one of the men pointed a handgun at an individual who was trying to stop them from fleeing with stolen property, according to prosecutors.

Walker and Lindsey were each charged with one count of armed robbery, one count of conducting a criminal enterprise and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon earlier this year, the prosecutor's office said. At the end of a preliminary exam on Thursday, a Clinton Township judge bound Walker and Lindsey over to the Macomb County Circuit Court on the charges.

"When people are threatened with a weapon and their sense of security is taken from them, it makes residents question whether they are safe in their own community," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a written statement on Friday. "Criminal enterprises that engage in this type of conduct create even greater concern because the threat is not isolated to one incident."

According to the prosecutor's office, Walker and Lindsey are both scheduled to be arraigned in circuit court on Oct. 19. If convicted, each faces up to life in prison.