Work underway to revitalize downtown Mount Clemens

It's been more than 40 years since downtown Mount Clemens has had any major infrastructure work done.

A construction project happening right now will revitalize the area, but unfortunately, it's also causing headaches for small business owners and customers alike.

Marcel Johnson, the owner of Lil Daddy's Cheesecakes, boxes up a six-inch round of cheesecake with blueberries on top.

"We do everything bold. We can do any flavor you want," Johnson said.

Just outside the bakery, a now familiar sight: construction crews.

"Our parking lot that directly services our customers, as well as being able to see us from the street, was used for storage of the equipment and some of the materials from the beginning," Johnson said.

It's caused a financial strain on Lil Daddy's.

"Unfortunately, we're down, definitely about 50%," Johnson said.

Mount Clemens Mayor Laura Kropp shared more about the revitalization project that started in March 2025.

"We had some flooding issues, so we did a lot of underground work. But the things that people will see is we will have an all-new road for Macomb Place. We will have new sidewalks and a new plaza for Cherry Street Mall and Macomb Place. And then we will have a new stage area," Kropp said.

Parking options are available.

Laura Kropp/Mayor, Mount Clemens 5:00 "I think a misconception is that we took away all the parking. Only one parking lot is closed. The rest is widely available," Kopp said.

You do have to pay for parking on the street or in one of the lots between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Parking is free after 6 p.m. during the week and all weekend long.

"It's a great place to not only come and visit and, you know, enjoy our restaurants and our shops," Kropp said.

All shops and restaurants like Lil Daddy's are open, and they could use your support.

"We do have our loyal customers and our community members that keep us afloat, and we're definitely excited about the new development," Johnson said.

The downtown revitalization project is expected to be completed in November.