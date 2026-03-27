Wood duck designated as Michigan's official state duck

The State of Michigan has a new symbol, with the wood duck designated as the state's official duck.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill into law on Thursday.

House Bill 4044, sponsored by Rep. Alabas Farhat (D-Dearborn), designates the wood duck as the official duck of the state of Michigan. It passed the House in June, then passed the Senate on March 25.

Male Wood duck, Aix Sponsa, floating on water in fall. pchoui / Getty Images

The population of the wood duck (Aix sponsa) was once abundant in North America, according to the National Audubon Society. But the population declined noticeably during the late 19th century because of the impact of hunting and the loss of nesting sites.

The species' known habitat includes Michigan.

Michigan's symbols include the robin as the state bird, the brook trout as the state fish, and the white pine as the state tree.

The above video originally aired on Jan. 26, 2023.