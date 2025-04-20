Ann Arbor police investigating after 2 women groped downtown

Police in Ann Arbor are investigating after two women were groped downtown Thursday night, officials say.

Officials say a woman was walking in the area of South Fifth Street and East William Street around 11:20 p.m. when an unknown male approached her from behind and groped her. The woman continued walking when the male approached her again and groped her a second time. He then ran away.

Around 25 minutes later, a woman was walking to the front porch of her home on the 100 block of Greenwood Avenue when an unknown male approached her from behind and groped her, police say. The male ran away after the woman yelled at him.

Both women told police the male who groped them is between 20 and 25 years old, between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall, with a skinny build and wearing a light-colored jean jacket and beanie-style hat.

Ann Arbor Police Department

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6939, email a tip to tips@a2gov.org or submit an anonymous tip here.