Trash collector finds woman's body behind trash bin in Mount Clemens

A woman's body was found outside, behind a trash bin, in Southeast Michigan, under circumstances that a local official calls heartbreaking.

The discovery of what was later determined to be Moneque Cook, 53, of Eastpointe, was reported about 3:48 a.m. Tuesday along North Main Street in Mt. Clemens, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported. A waste disposal driver who was trying to empty the trash bin discovered the woman, deputies said.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"There is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing," the sheriff's office said.

The cause of death is pending a report from the medical examiner's office.

In the meantime, Mt. Clemens Mayor Laura Kropp issued the following statement about the situation, saying in part:

"I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of a woman who appears to have died after freezing to death behind a dumpster in our community. We are waiting for the Sheriff's office to confirm her cause of death. Any loss of life — especially under such devastating circumstances — demands our collective grief, reflection, and compassion," Kropp said. "My heart goes out to this woman, to those who knew her, and to anyone who is struggling, unhoused, or vulnerable—especially during the harsh winter months. This tragedy is a painful reminder of the importance of awareness, coordination, and care for one another. "We will continue to work with our partners to better understand what happened and to ensure that we are doing everything possible to support those most at risk in our community. I ask our residents to hold one another close, to look out for neighbors in need, and to extend compassion during this incredibly difficult time."

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said those who need a place to go in Macomb County during this winter weather can seek out shelter at designated warming centers in the community. Those options include the Macomb County Winter Shelter – WAVE Project that runs seasonally in Warren.