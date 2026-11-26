A woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle while awaiting a tow truck on I-75 in Detroit early Thanksgiving morning.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, on southbound I-75 near Michigan Avenue.

Police say a 29-year-old woman was on the right shoulder with her disabled vehicle, waiting for a tow truck, when she and her vehicle were struck by another car, driven by a 24-year-old man.

The woman died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital, police said.

Authorities are determining whether impairment contributed to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.