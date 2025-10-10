Watch CBS News
Woman seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on Eight Mile Road

A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash about 7 a.m. Friday on East Eight Mile Road in Detroit, police reported. 

The crash happened at the intersection of Eight Mile Road and Ryan Road, near the Detroit-Warren city line. 

Police said the woman appears to have disregarded the red traffic signal at the area. She was reported in critical condition at an area hospital. The man who was driving the other vehicle involved in the crash was not injured. 

