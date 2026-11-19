Troy police say a woman lost more than $1,700 in a scam involving the sale of two miniature goats.

Police say that on Oct. 26, the 72-year-old woman reported that she had agreed to purchase the goats listed on Facebook and pay $499 for delivery. The woman said she was informed that she needed to pay an additional $1,250 for crate rental, vet screening and goat tags.

Police say the woman reported being threatened by the seller that if she didn't pay the additional fees, she would be charged with animal abandonment and all of her pets would be seized. The woman paid the fees and was told by her bank that the charges appeared fraudulent, according to Troy police.

Police did not provide additional details on the alleged scam or scammers. It is unknown if the woman was able to get her money back or if charges would be filed in the case.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, older adults reported losing $3 billion in 2025 due to fraud.

Additionally, an AARP study found that 41% of adults aged 50 and older reported being victims of scams, and 63% are worried about fraud.

Earlier this month, the Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division launched a statewide campaign targeting cyber scams. The "Impostors" initiative urges people to take the necessary steps to protect themselves through three action points:

Stop: Take a moment before responding, clicking a link or sending money.

Take a moment before responding, clicking a link or sending money. Think: Ask yourself whether the message or request could be a scam.

Ask yourself whether the message or request could be a scam. Verify: Confirm the request through a trusted method, such as contacting the individual or organization directly using a known phone number.

"Cyber crimes continue to evolve to find new ways to deceive people. Unfortunately, these crimes often target older adults," Capt. Kevin Sweeney, commander of MSP/EMHSD, said in a statement. "We encourage everyone to take a moment to stop, think and verify before responding to any message from an unknown source."