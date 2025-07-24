Metro Detroit mother and boyfriend charged in alleged abuse of 4-year-old girl

A Rochester Hills, Michigan, mother and her boyfriend have been charged in connection with the alleged abuse of the woman's 4-year-old daughter, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Kimberly Ann McGarry, 26, and Cleyde Murillo, 29, were arraigned this month on first-degree child abuse. McGarry received a $150,000 bond with a 10% provision, which would allow her to post $15,000. Murillo received a $750,000 bond with a 10% provision, meaning he can post $75,000 to be released.

The sheriff's office says on Dec. 26, 2024, Child Protective Services notified investigators of alleged abuse after the child was taken to a hospital. Doctors determined she suffered from a broken left leg and right arm that were in different stages of healing, according to a news release.

The sheriff's office says McGarry told doctors that the child was injured at home in the 46000 block of Dequindre, which she shares with Murillo.

McGarry was arrested on Tuesday by U.S. Marshals near Grand Rapids. Murillo was arrested on July 11 in Muskegon County.

"There can be no excuse and no tolerance for anyone that abuses a child," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. "It is one of the more heinous crimes we encounter, and I am anxious for these suspects to be held accountable."