Woman lost in Michigan woods during YouTube challenge found with help from police helicopter camera

Escapee from Inkster police has been found; Powerball jackpot grows; weather and other top stories

A Michigan State Police helicopter crew found a woman who got lost in a state forest during a YouTube challenge on Saturday morning, officials said.

Troopers with the state agency were at the Pigeon River State Forest in northern Michigan to help the Otsego County Sheriff's Office find a missing 36-year-old California woman. Police said she was a contestant in a YouTube survival challenge, had become lost on Friday evening and was reported missing at 5 a.m. Saturday.

Canines with MSP searched the dense forest before the helicopter, coined Trooper 6, was called to the area.

The crew operating Trooper 6 spotted the woman using the aircraft's camera around 10:40 a.m.

Footage from Trooper 6, a Michigan State Police helicopter, shows a 36-year-old California woman who was lost in the Pigeon River State Forest on Sept. 6, 2025. Michigan State Police

Law enforcement and firefighters were able to walk the woman out of the woods.