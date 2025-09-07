Woman lost in Michigan woods during YouTube challenge found with help from police helicopter camera
A Michigan State Police helicopter crew found a woman who got lost in a state forest during a YouTube challenge on Saturday morning, officials said.
Troopers with the state agency were at the Pigeon River State Forest in northern Michigan to help the Otsego County Sheriff's Office find a missing 36-year-old California woman. Police said she was a contestant in a YouTube survival challenge, had become lost on Friday evening and was reported missing at 5 a.m. Saturday.
Canines with MSP searched the dense forest before the helicopter, coined Trooper 6, was called to the area.
The crew operating Trooper 6 spotted the woman using the aircraft's camera around 10:40 a.m.
Law enforcement and firefighters were able to walk the woman out of the woods.