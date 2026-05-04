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Crime

Woman killed while crossing the street in Redford Township hit-and-run

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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A 69-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Redford Township last Sunday night, police said. 

The crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Schoolcraft and Telegraph roads. 

According to investigators, the woman attempted to cross the street using a crosswalk when a vehicle struck her. The driver then left the scene. 

Police have not provided a description of the suspect's vehicle. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Redford Police Traffic Bureau at 313-387-2561.

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