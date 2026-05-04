Woman killed while crossing the street in Redford Township hit-and-run
A 69-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Redford Township last Sunday night, police said.
The crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Schoolcraft and Telegraph roads.
According to investigators, the woman attempted to cross the street using a crosswalk when a vehicle struck her. The driver then left the scene.
Police have not provided a description of the suspect's vehicle.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Redford Police Traffic Bureau at 313-387-2561.