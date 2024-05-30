Woman killed, child critically injured in Detroit shooting

Police break up encampment at Wayne State, 1 killed in Highland Park shooting and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman was killed and a child was critically injured in a shooting in Detroit Thursday morning, police said.

At 6:40 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 15200 block of Whitcomb after receiving reports of shots fired, according to Detroit Police Deputy Chief Jacqueline Pritchett.

When they arrived, they found a woman dead and a child injured. The child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect turned himself in after the shooting.

No other information has been released at this time.