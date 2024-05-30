Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman killed, child critically injured in Detroit shooting

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Police break up encampment at Wayne State, 1 killed in Highland Park shooting and more top stories
Police break up encampment at Wayne State, 1 killed in Highland Park shooting and more top stories 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman was killed and a child was critically injured in a shooting in Detroit Thursday morning, police said. 

At 6:40 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 15200 block of Whitcomb after receiving reports of shots fired, according to Detroit Police Deputy Chief Jacqueline Pritchett. 

When they arrived, they found a woman dead and a child injured. The child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. 

Police say the suspect turned himself in after the shooting. 

No other information has been released at this time.

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

First published on May 30, 2024 / 11:17 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.