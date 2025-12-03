Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman injured in Southfield shooting; police searching for suspect

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A woman is recovering after being shot Tuesday night in Southfield, police said. 

Police responded to a home in the 27000 block of Berkshire Drive around 9:09 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting. 

Before officers arrived, a relative took the 53-year-old victim to an area hospital. Police say the woman is currently in stable condition. 

Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting. 

Police are still searching for the suspect.  

Anyone with information is asked to call Southfield police at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue