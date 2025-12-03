Woman injured in Southfield shooting; police searching for suspect
A woman is recovering after being shot Tuesday night in Southfield, police said.
Police responded to a home in the 27000 block of Berkshire Drive around 9:09 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting.
Before officers arrived, a relative took the 53-year-old victim to an area hospital. Police say the woman is currently in stable condition.
Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Southfield police at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.