Woman, 31, injured in shooting outside International Academy of Flint
FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police one woman was injured and another was taken into custody following a shooting on Monday outside of the International Academy of Flint.
Michigan State Police say the incident happened at about 3:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the school. Authorities say both women are parents. No students were injured in the shooting.
MSP says the women got into an altercation when a 27-year-old woman shot the 31-year-old woman. The victim was transported to a hospital and later to a trauma center and is listed in critical condition.
The shooting is under investigation.
