Woman injured after falling 20 feet from chair lift at Michigan ski resort

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

HOLLY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman was hospitalized for "potentially severe traumatic injuries" on Wednesday after she fell 20 feet from a chair lift at the Mount Holly Ski Resort.

It is unknown what led up to the incident, according to the Groveland Township Fire Department, 

"Even though the circumstances of this incident remain unclear, we would like to remind everyone to be safe and aware of potential dangers while enjoying the slopes," the fire department said in a social media post.

The woman's condition is currently unknown.

