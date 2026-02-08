Woman found dead on a street on Detroit's north side; police investigating

Police in Detroit are investigating after they say a woman was found dead on a street on the city's north side Sunday evening.

Members of the police department's 12th Precinct found the woman around 6 p.m. on the 19000 block of Hershey Street near Seven Mile Road while on patrol.

Officials said the city agency's Homicide Unit is investigating.

As of Sunday night, no other details regarding the incident have been disclosed by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.

