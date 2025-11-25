Woman found dead amid crash wreckage in New Baltimore, police say

A woman who did not return from a Sunday night pizza run was found dead amid the wreckage of a car crash the following day in Macomb County.

The 31-year-old woman, who was from Ira in St. Clair County's Clay Township, had been reported missing to Clay Township Police Department, the New Baltimore Police Department said. The woman was last spoken to on the phone around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, saying she was picking up a pizza in New Baltimore to bring home.

The missing person report was made after midnight.

Then at 6:45 a.m. Monday, the New Baltimore Police Department got a call about a vehicle that appeared to have crashed into multiple boats in a business lot on M-29 and Ruedisale Street. This is an area near Anchor Bay.

When police arrived, they found a woman in the driver's seat of the wrecked vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

The crash is believed to have happened between 10:20 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday, police said. The vehicle was eastbound on M-29 when it ran off the roadway to right, and struck several boats.

The investigation is continuing.