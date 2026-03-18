Woman fatally shot in Sumpter Township, suspect in custody, police say

A suspect was taken into custody after a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot on Wednesday in Sumpter Township, Michigan, according to police.

Police say officers responded at about 4:10 p.m. to a shooting on Edgewood Drive within the Rawsonville Woods mobile home community. Police located the victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a man was arrested and two other people were taken in for questioning. Police believe that all of the people involved knew each other.

An investigation is ongoing.