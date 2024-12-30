Michigan woman dies in vehicle crash 1 day after husband falls through ice while fishing, sheriff says

Jimmy Carter dies at age 100, Man charged in Christmas Eve shooting, and more top stories

Jimmy Carter dies at age 100, Man charged in Christmas Eve shooting, and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a 66-year-old Livonia woman was killed in a head-on collision just 24 hours after her husband was critically injured in an ice-fishing incident.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, investigators believe the woman was on her way to pick up her husband's vehicle when she was struck head-on by another car on Friday in the area of Rochester Road and Beach Drive in Oakland Township. The sheriff's office says the woman was a backseat passenger of a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee when a 19-year-old driving a 2011 Ford Edge crossed the center line and collided with the Jeep.

A man and woman, both 62, who were in the Jeep were listed in stable and critical condition, respectively. The 19-year-old driver is in stable condition.

The crash is under investigation.

The sheriff's office says a day before the deadly crash, the woman's husband, 66, fell through the ice while fishing with his 15-year-old grandson on Lake George in Addison Township.

The husband remains in critical condition. His grandson was treated and has since been released.

"This is an unspeakable tragedy that has befallen this family in a very short time," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. "Two tragic and unrelated incidents happen within 24 hours of each other. It's hard to wrap your hands around it. Our prayers are with the family."

The sheriff's office says the husband and grandson had gone onto the ice and were drilling when the ice broke, and the husband fell into the water. They say the grandson called 911 and attempted to rescue his grandfather but also fell into the water.

A nearby neighbor who witnessed the incident grabbed a kayak and rescued the teen. The neighbor went back to get a second kayak to rescue the husband but was unsuccessful and kept his head above water until first responders arrived, according to the sheriff's office.