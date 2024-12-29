Michigan man dies after falling through the ice, days after wife killed in car crash

Family seeking answers in man's death, Charges expected in Christmas Eve shooting, and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 66-year-old Livonia man who fell through ice while fishing last week died on New Year's Eve, days after his wife was killed in a car crash in Oakland County.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the man, identified as Scott Christopher Levitan, was removed from life support shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

"Our prayers are with the family," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Levitan and his 15-year-old grandson were drilling a hole to go ice fishing on Lake George in Addison Township Thursday afternoon when the ice gave way, causing the man to fall into the water.

The boy called 911 and then tried to help his grandfather out of the water, but the ice broke and the boy fell into the water.

The sheriff's office says a neighbor saw the two people fall and used a kayak to reach them.

Authorities say the neighbor was able to help the boy out of the water but couldn't remove the man because the ice kept breaking. The neighbor kept the man's head above water until firefighters arrived to pull him out.

Paramedics performed CPR on the man and then brought him to the hospital. The boy was treated and released, authorities say.

The man and boy weren't wearing life jackets, according to the sheriff's office.

A day after the incident, Leviatn's wife, 66-year-old Mary Lou Levitan, was killed in a head-on collision in Oakland Township.

Investigators believe Mary Lou was on her way to pick up her husband's vehicle when she was struck by another car in the area of Rochester Road and Beach Drive. The sheriff's office says a 19-year-old man was driving a Ford Edge on Rochester Road when he crossed the center line and collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The sheriff's office says Mary Lou Levitan, who died at the scene, was a backseat passenger in the Jeep. Three others, including the 19-year-old, were injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.