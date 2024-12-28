Metro Detroit woman, 66, killed in head-on collision

Family seeking answers in man's death, Charges expected in Christmas Eve shooting, and more top stories

Family seeking answers in man's death, Charges expected in Christmas Eve shooting, and more top stories

Family seeking answers in man's death, Charges expected in Christmas Eve shooting, and more top stories

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Livonia woman was killed after a head-on collision Friday afternoon in Oakland Township.

The crash happened at about 1:53 p.m. in the area of Rochester Road and Beach Drive. Three other people were injured in the crash.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a 19-year-old man from Oakland Township was driving a 2011 Ford Edge south of Rochester Road when he crossed the center line and collided with a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The 66-year-old woman who was killed was a passenger in the Jeep.

The 19-year-old was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. A husband and wife, both 62, who were in the Jeep are listed in stable and critical condition, respectively.

Authorities say the occupants in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts.

An investigation is ongoing. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.