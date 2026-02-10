Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman dies after rescue from burning home in Dearborn, fire department says

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A woman died as the result of a house fire Monday evening in Dearborn, Michigan. 

The Dearborn Fire Department said firefighters got a 911 call at 7:55 p.m. to respond to the home near Drexel Street and Lawrence Avenue, and arrived within six minutes.  

When first responders arrived, they found a 72-year-old woman in the living room. They took the woman outside to an ambulance, and she was taken to Garden City Hospital, where she died as a result of the injuries. 

"The Dearborn Fire Department sends its condolences to the deceased family and friends and will keep them in our thoughts and prayers," Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray said. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue