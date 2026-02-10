Woman dies after rescue from burning home in Dearborn, fire department says

A woman died as the result of a house fire Monday evening in Dearborn, Michigan.

The Dearborn Fire Department said firefighters got a 911 call at 7:55 p.m. to respond to the home near Drexel Street and Lawrence Avenue, and arrived within six minutes.

When first responders arrived, they found a 72-year-old woman in the living room. They took the woman outside to an ambulance, and she was taken to Garden City Hospital, where she died as a result of the injuries.

"The Dearborn Fire Department sends its condolences to the deceased family and friends and will keep them in our thoughts and prayers," Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray said.