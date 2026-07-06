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Woman critically injured in shooting on Detroit's west side, police say

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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Detroit police are investigating after a woman was critically injured in a shooting on the city's west side Monday night. 

The shooting happened at around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 19900 block of Pinehurst Street. 

According to police, a large fight occurred at the scene, and a 19-year-old woman was shot. Authorities say the woman is currently listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

A second woman, believed to be in her 20s, was also assaulted and is listed in stable condition at a hospital, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

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