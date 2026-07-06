Woman critically injured in shooting on Detroit's west side, police say

Detroit police are investigating after a woman was critically injured in a shooting on the city's west side Monday night.

The shooting happened at around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 19900 block of Pinehurst Street.

According to police, a large fight occurred at the scene, and a 19-year-old woman was shot. Authorities say the woman is currently listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

A second woman, believed to be in her 20s, was also assaulted and is listed in stable condition at a hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.