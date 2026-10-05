Woman charged in Sterling Heights utility pole fire suspected of fires in Auburn Hills, Ypsilanti

A Belleville, Michigan, woman is charged with arson for allegedly setting a utility pole on fire in Sterling Heights last week, and investigators believe she is connected to similar fires in two other cities.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, 38-year-old Kasheia Eitia Lewis-Strauss was arraigned at the 41A District Court on Monday on third-degree arson and assault with a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors allege that Lewis-Strauss nearly hit a Sterling Heights firefighter when she fled.

She received a $150,000 cash/surety bond.

On Oct. 1, firefighters responded to a Dollar Tree store on Hall Road for downed wires. Authorities spotted a woman walking between a vehicle and a nearby pole, which showed signs of charring and smelled of gasoline. Firefighters attempted to talk to the woman, but she drove out of the parking lot at high speed.

After investigators identified Lewis-Strauss as a suspect, Pittsfield Township police stopped her for an alleged traffic violation and took her into custody. The investigation found that Lewis-Strauss may be linked to other fire incidents involving utility poles in Auburn Hills and Ypsilanti, according to prosecutors.

"Arson and felonious assault are dangerous crimes that put lives at risk. Those who deliberately put others in harm's way must be held accountable, and my office will pursue justice," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Lewis-Strauss is due back in court on Oct. 12 for a probable cause conference in the Sterling Heights case. It is unknown whether she faces charges in the other two cities.

In a statement on Friday, DTE said it was working with local and federal law enforcement in investigating at least eight utility pole fires.

"There is no place for vandalism that threatens public safety and disrupts service for our customers," the company said. "These criminal acts not only cut power to thousands of customers but also pulled police, firefighters and lineworkers away from other critical work that keeps our communities safe. The fires created an extremely dangerous situation that could have spread, putting property and lives at risk."