Woman, 38, arrested after utility pole fire in Sterling Heights, police say

A 38-year-old woman is in custody after a utility pole fire in Sterling Heights, Michigan, on Thursday.

The blaze happened at 12220 Hall Rd. Police said that after crews arrived at the scene, the woman got in her vehicle to leave the area and nearly struck one of the firefighters in the process.

Investigators arrested the woman, from Pittsfield Township, Michigan, after gathering evidence that included using Flock camera technology to identify and locate her, according to police.

Lt. Lamar Kashat with the Sterling Heights Police Department said this may not have been the first time the woman has done something like this.

"Preliminary information indicates that, over a two-week span, multiple communities have been affected by this individual and this type of crime," Kashat said.

According to police, similar incidents have happened in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

On Friday, DTE Energy said in a statement that it was working with local and federal law enforcement to investigate a series of "deliberate attacks" that involved at least eight utility poles being doused with gas and set on fire.

"These criminal acts not only cut power to thousands of customers but also pulled police, firefighters and lineworkers away from other critical work that keeps our communities safe," the energy company said.

Anyone with information about Thursday's incident is asked to call Detective Schwarb with the Sterling Heights Police Department at 586-446-2841.