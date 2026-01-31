Woman, 32, charged in reported hit-and-run in Metro Detroit

A 32-year-old woman has been charged after an individual reported to Eastpointe, Michigan, police that they were hit by a pickup truck, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Prosecutors said the person who reported the Jan. 13 crash was found by police lying in the roadway with serious head and chest injuries.

According to the prosecutor's office, an officer allegedly conducted a traffic stop of the truck minutes before the crash.

"Subsequent investigation determined that the truck allegedly sustained front-end damage after that initial stop," the prosecutor's office said.

Prosecutors said the woman, from Dearborn Heights, Michigan, was driving the pickup when it hit the individual and then left the scene. Court records show she's charged with one count each of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death and failure to report an accident.

A judge set the woman's bond at $50,000 cash or surety. A probable cause conference for her is scheduled for Feb. 10, followed by a preliminary examination on Feb. 17.