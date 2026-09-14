Woman charged in human trafficking case in Madison Heights

A woman is facing multiple charges in connection with a human trafficking case in Madison Heights, Michigan.

According to court records, 34-year-old Maya Scott Perry is charged with prostitution-transporting a person, prostitution-accepting earnings, human trafficking enterprise resulting in injury, capturing or distributing an image of an unclothed person, false report of a felony, and fourth-degree child abuse.

Court records show that Perry was arraigned on Sept. 9 and received a $250,000 cash/surety bond. She is due back in court on Sept. 18 for a probable cause conference.

An investigation revealed that at least one woman was allegedly trafficked by Perry in Metro Detroit, including in Madison Heights, Royal Oak, Southfield and Warren, according to police. Perry is also accused of engaging in human trafficking while her minor was present. Police say the child was not harmed or involved and is now in the care of a custodial parent.

Madison Heights police arrested Perry on June 17.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking that anyone who may be a victim of Perry contact Detective Sgt. Bissonette at 248-837-2767.