Woman charged with murder, assault in double shooting at Detroit birthday party

A woman is facing charges in connection with a double shooting at a Detroit birthday party last week that left one person dead.

Court records show that Katrena McCree, 55, is charged with second-degree murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and two counts of felony firearm. McCree was arraigned on Aug. 16 and received a $200,000 cash/surety bond, records show.

On Aug. 13, Detroit police responded to the 9400 block of Whitcomb, where they learned that two women had been shot. Police say that one of the victims was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim was privately taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

An investigation found that the shooting stemmed from an argument at one of the victims' birthday parties. Police alleged that McCree shot both women before another guest intervened.

McCree is due back in court on Monday, Aug. 24.