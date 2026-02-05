Woman arrested, daughter released to family, after retail fraud at CVS in Monroe

Over $500 worth of stolen merchandise, along with drug paraphernalia, was found after a woman was arrested at the CVS Pharmacy in Monroe, Michigan.

The Monroe Police Department said officers were called to the store at 919 S. Monroe St. about 11 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a retail fraud in progress. An employee provided a description of the suspect who was stealing from the store, and said there was also someone waiting in the suspect's car outside.

Some of the items that Monroe Police Department say were stolen at the CVS Pharmacy on South Monroe Street in Monroe, Michigan. Monroe Police Department

When police arrived, they found a 41-year-old Monroe woman in possession of over $500 in stolen merchandise, along with narcotics paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

The person waiting outside in the car was the woman's juvenile daughter. Police said they also found additional methamphetamine, a meth pipe, and multiple bags of suspected stolen merchandise from other stores in the area.

The girl was released to the custody of family members, and the woman was arrested on charges of retail fraud and possession of methamphetamine.

The case will be sent to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office for review. Officers ask that anyone who has information that can help in the investigation call the Monroe Police Department at 734-243-7500.