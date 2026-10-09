Woman alleges former Warren officer sexually assaulted her, seeks more than $75M in lawsuit

A Macomb County woman has filed a federal lawsuit alleging a former Warren police officer sexually harassed and assaulted her after she contacted the department for help with a domestic violence incident.

Lisa Harrison's lawsuit, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, seeks more than $75 million in damages and a jury trial.

It names former officer Elmondo Smith, the city of Warren, the Warren Police Department, Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins and an unidentified human resources coordinator as defendants.

According to the complaint, Harrison contacted Warren police in June 2025 to report domestic violence.

She alleges Smith obtained her cellphone number under the pretense of needing it for the investigation, then contacted her and made unwanted sexual advances.

The lawsuit alleges Smith cornered Harrison inside an industrial building on July 9, 2025, while wearing his uniform and carrying a visible firearm, and forced her to perform a sexual act without her consent.

Harrison reported the alleged assault to law enforcement, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit says she has experienced severe emotional distress and required ongoing psychological counseling.

The complaint also accuses Warren police officials of failing to properly investigate Smith's background and supervise him despite alleged misconduct during his previous employment with the Detroit Police Department.

In a statement, the Warren Police Department said it conducted a separate internal investigation into the allegations.

"Following an investigative interview, Smith chose to voluntarily resign, at which point our internal investigation concluded," the department said.

The department also said maintaining public trust and professional integrity remains its highest priority, emphasizing its commitment to accountability.