Detroit police search for woman accused of stealing cat from pet store in lunch box

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a woman accused of taking a cat from a pet supply store, placing it in what appears to be a lunch box and leaving the store, according to local police.

Detroit police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole a cat from a pet store. Detroit Police Department

The incident occurred on Sept. 11 at approximately 12:30 p.m. at Premier Pet Supply on the 1500 block of Washington in Detroit, police say.

The suspect allegedly walked into the store, placed a young dark- or light-gray cat into what appeared to be a lunch box and left the location on foot, according to police.

A woman is accused of stealing a cat from Premier Pet Supply in Detroit and placing it in a lunch box, according to police. Detroit Police Department

The suspect is believed to be a woman in her late 20s and was last seen wearing glasses, a white-striped T-shirt, blue jean shorts, tan slides, pink headphones and a small black crossbody purse, according to the police description.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Detroit Police Department Third Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1340 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 800-773-2587.