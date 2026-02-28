Woman accused of driving at the bottom of an Oakland County ski hill near guests

A 58-year-old woman is accused of driving a vehicle at the bottom of a ski hill near skiers and snowboarders in White Lake Township, Michigan, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said Saturday.

Prosecutors allege the Bingham Farms, Michigan, woman drove near guests of Alpine Valley Ski Area, including children, on Tuesday.

According to the prosecutor's office, witnesses said they saw the woman smoking what appeared to be marijuana before the incident and wearing ski boots while driving. Officers attempting to perform sobriety tests reported that she "exhibited poor balance, slurred speech, and open hostility."

Online court records show the woman is charged with operating while impaired for the third time. If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison, a maximum fine of $5,000 and "mandatory vehicle immobilization" for one to three years, the prosecutor's office said.

"This defendant endangered children with her irresponsible actions," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a written statement. "There is no excuse to drive impaired, even once. If you've had too much to drink or are under the influence of marijuana or other drugs, call a friend, call an Uber, just don't drive."

The woman is scheduled to appear at a probable cause conference on March 12.