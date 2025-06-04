Painted bike project in Wixom, Michigan, returns this summer

Metro Detroit is home to a bike trail that spans the state of Michigan. In Wixom, a portion of the trail is decorated with colorful bikes.

"The painted bikes originated about six years ago as a way to promote the Michigan Airline Trail that runs through our downtown," said Laura Cloutier, the director of the Wixom Downtown Development Authority.

The trail used to be an old railway bed that was converted over the last 10 years into the well-loved bike path it is today.

"We wanted to add some vibrancy to our downtown," said Cloutier.

So, just last year, the city commissioned local artist Lisa Littell to add these summer-themed paintings to the already colorful adult and kid-sized bikes.

"Public art is important not only for downtown Wixom but to any downtown because it brings not only a sense of vibrancy to your downtown it kind of gives it an identity," Cloutier said. "It sparks the imagination, they're conversation starters, they put smiles on people's faces, and it really gives the community a sense of pride."

She said Wixom's portion of the bike path is especially nice because it runs so close to businesses that are perfect for a bike break and a snack.

"We see a lot of people utilizing the trails, whether they're running, walking, riding bikes with their families, or just biking," Cloutier said. "And they do stop and frequent our businesses."