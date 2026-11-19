A Metro Detroit man says he is planning to "retire and enjoy life" after winning a top prize of $6 million on a Michigan Lottery instant ticket.

"My grandma always told me I should play the lottery because I might win big one day, so ever since she passed away 12 years ago, I've been playing," the 50-year-old Wayne County man told the lottery commission. He chose to remain anonymous when claiming his prize recently at the Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing.

He has been playing the Michigan Lottery's $300,000,000 Extraordinaire game since it launched two years ago, buying one $50 ticket every Saturday.

He bought the winning ticket at Prince Liquor on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit but didn't scratch it off until the next day.

A $6 million winning instant ticket from the Michigan Lottery, purchased in Detroit. Michigan Lottery

"When I saw I'd won $6 million, I was so excited! I had to scan the ticket on the Michigan Lottery app to make sure what I was seeing was real," the lottery player said. "I called my mom first to tell her the news, and then I called my boss and told him I won the lottery and don't need to work anymore. Thanks to this prize, I can retire and enjoy life!"

His plans include investing, travel and taking care of his family, the lottery commission said.

The winner chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.1 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

The $300,000,000 Extraordinaire instant game launched in August 2024. Michigan Lottery officials say there remains one $6 million prize in this instant game series.

The above video originally aired on February 23, 2026.