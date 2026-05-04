Wildfire in northern Michigan 80% contained, sheriff's office says

Authorities say a wildfire in northern Michigan that forced residents to evacuate is about 80% contained as of Monday night.

According to the Oscoda County Sheriff's Office, residents are safe to return home; however, non-residents are asked to avoid the area.

The sheriff's office evacuated residents on Camp 10 Road, and a shelter was set up at the Tri-Point Church in Mio.

"We thank everyone for their cooperation and patience during this incident. Emergency personnel will remain on scene and will continue operations until the fire is fully controlled," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities did not release any additional information at this time.