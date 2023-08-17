Why are fireflies disappearing?

(CBS DETROIT) - Summers in Michigan often consist of spending time outdoors taking in the state's natural beauty, swimming in the Great Lakes and spotting fireflies.

But, kids nationwide may not get to experience spotting and catching fireflies like how they have in the past.

According to Firefly.org, fireflies are disappearing from marshes, fields and forests across the country.

While no one is certain about why fireflies are disappearing, Firefly.org says most researchers blame development and light pollution.

How development may be causing fireflies to disappear

Researchers say that as larvae, the best environment for fireflies is rotting wood and forest litter near ponds and streams. As they grow, most stay in those areas, and most species thrive in warm, humid areas close to standing water.

The issue for fireflies is that across the country, housing and commercial developments are popping up in areas that used to just be forests and open fields.

How light pollution may be impacting fireflies

While it is not known for sure, researchers believe light pollution is causing fireflies to disappear because it keeps firefly flash patterns from happening effectively.

According to Firefly.org, fireflies use their flashing light feature to communicate with each other.

Fireflies use this form of communication to attract mates, defend territory and alert predators to stay away.

Light pollution from cars, houses, stores, streetlights and any light coming from the new developments discussed makes it hard for fireflies to communicate. Since it's harder to communicate, it is also harder for fireflies to mate, which means fewer larvae will be born.

