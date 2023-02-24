Whitmer signs bill to invest in special education, student meals

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation that distributes funds for the school breakfast program, supports special education and uses resources to promote healthy learning environments.

The legislation, Senate Bill 8, includes the following:

one-time increase of $500,000 to the School Breakfast Program

$45.1 million expansion supporting special education costs

one-time $27.9 million federal grant for resources to establish safe and healthy learning environments and prevent bullying

"Every kid in every district deserves to feel safe and supported in school, and I am proud to sign a bill that will make investments to improve every student's in-class experience," Whitmer. "This supplemental helps provide breakfast at school, supports special education, and enhances campus safety by funding efforts to address violence and bullying. I look forward to working across the aisle with my partners in the legislature to deliver for Michigan students and parents."

The bill helps provide resources to support students and teachers across the state.

"As a parent of school-aged children, I know how critical it is to have high-quality education, safe classrooms, and food in stomachs for our kids," said Lt. Governor Gilchrist. "Today, we take steps forward in investing in quality education for every Michigan student. Governor Whitmer and I are grateful to our Congressional delegation, legislative partners and education advocates for their hard work, and we will continue working with anyone to create opportunity for Michiganders in every community."