Whitmer leads Michigan delegation at European defense industry conference

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is leading a week-long delegation to a European defense industry conference, seeking to attract investment and foster partnerships for Michigan.

Whitmer and the Team Michigan delegation are scheduled to attend Eurosatory, an international conference on defense and security. She will be the only U.S. governor in attendance at the event, her office said.

The Team Michigan delegation to this event also includes leadership from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Henry Ford Health System, Michigan Health and Hospital Association and Priority Health/Corewell Health.

"Michigan is open for business and on the move, working with anyone and competing with anyone to onshore good-paying jobs for Michiganders," Whitmer said. "On this investment mission, we'll strengthen ties with European allies, showcase Michigan's leadership in advanced manufacturing, aerospace, defense, and innovation, and bring home new opportunities that create good-paying jobs for Michiganders."

Quentin L. Messer Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, said connections with European business leaders "help position Michigan businesses of all sizes for growth, thus creating more opportunities for Michiganders while reinforcing our state's reputation as a trusted global partner."

There will also be representatives from 12 Michigan businesses attending the conference in partnership with Automation Alley. Those companies include Dataspeed Inc. of Rochester Hills, EMTECH of Sterling Heights, and Weldaloy Specialty Forgings of Warren.