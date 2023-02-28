Watch CBS News
Whitmer announces community revitalization projects across state, supporting hundreds of jobs

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced the Michigan Strategic Fund approved a range of projects that could lead to the creation of 421 jobs and generate $203 million in investment.

"Today's projects will create and retain over 400 jobs and drive more than $200 million of investment into communities across Michigan," said Governor Whitmer. "From redeveloping a manufacturing building in Taylor, bringing a grocery store to downtown Hanock, and building a mixed-use YMCA in Flint, these projects will continue growing our economy. Together, we are putting Michiganders first by fostering strong, long-term economic opportunity in every region of our state."

  • Metro 94 Commerce Center Redevelopment Project 
    This project involves redeveloping 70 acres of former landfill property in Taylor and constructing a 531,500 sq. ft. mixed-use industrial building. 
  • MSF approved Grant for Second Stage Growth Solutions Program 
    The Edward Lowe Foundation was awarded a $300,000 grant to administer to the Second Stage Growth Solutions Program. This program brings resources to second-stage entrepreneurs who might not otherwise have access.
  • Former Marquette General Hospital demolished, cleared
    Marquette has been awarded up to $8 million in funding for a project that includes demolishing buildings at the former Marquette General Hospital property, relocating utilities and removing contamination from the location.
medc-2-original.png
Former Marquette General Hospital to be demolished  Michigan Executive Office of the Governor
  • Keweenaw Cooperative to bring healthy food options to downtown Hancock 
    This project will revitalize a former car dealership in Hancock into a new location of the Keweenaw Co-op Market & Deli, providing resources in an area considered a "food desert."
  • YMCA Living Project to revitalize long-vacant property in downtown Flint
    This project will consist of building a five-story, mixed-use development and the new location of the YMCA in Flint on a long-time vacant property.
medc-4-original.png
YMCA Living Project revitalizing vacant property in Flint. Michigan Executive Office of the Governor
  • Industrial property to turn into a mixed-use development, housing and marina in Muskegon 
    Adelaide Pointe QOZB, LLC will redevelop 35 acres of former industrial property on West Western Avenue, including a 172-slip marina, a mixed-use building and a 55-unit condo building.
medc-5-original.png
Industrial property revitalized on Muskegon's waterfront Michigan Executive Office of the Governor
  • Redevelopment of historic building to bring housing to downtown Alma
    This project will redevelop 20,000 square feet of space into 14 market-rate residential units, including two ADA units and two storefronts. 
  • Mixed-use development to bring housing to Petoskey's Gaslight District 
    This project will redevelop two vacant buildings into commercial spaces and six residential units in downtown Petoskey.
  • Former city hall building in Wyandotte renovated for mixed-use development
    The Federal Building Redevelopment Project will rehabilitate the building at 3131 Biddle Avenue into a mixed-use development with 35 units of rental housing and retail and restaurant space on the first floor.
medc-8-original.png
Former City Hall building in Wyandotte to be redeveloped into mixed-use development. Michigan Executive Office of the Governor
  • Funding approved for the new EV Scholars Pilot Program, which aims to retain top talent in the electric vehicle and mobility industry in Michigan  
    The EV Scholars Pilot Program will award scholarships of up to $10,000 for students from participating universities who accept job offers as electrical engineers or software developers from participating employers.

First published on February 28, 2023 / 3:31 PM

