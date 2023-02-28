Whitmer announces community revitalization projects across state, supporting hundreds of jobs

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced the Michigan Strategic Fund approved a range of projects that could lead to the creation of 421 jobs and generate $203 million in investment.

"Today's projects will create and retain over 400 jobs and drive more than $200 million of investment into communities across Michigan," said Governor Whitmer. "From redeveloping a manufacturing building in Taylor, bringing a grocery store to downtown Hanock, and building a mixed-use YMCA in Flint, these projects will continue growing our economy. Together, we are putting Michiganders first by fostering strong, long-term economic opportunity in every region of our state."

Metro 94 Commerce Center Redevelopment Project

This project involves redeveloping 70 acres of former landfill property in Taylor and constructing a 531,500 sq. ft. mixed-use industrial building.

MSF approved Grant for Second Stage Growth Solutions Program

The Edward Lowe Foundation was awarded a $300,000 grant to administer to the Second Stage Growth Solutions Program. This program brings resources to second-stage entrepreneurs who might not otherwise have access.

Former Marquette General Hospital demolished, cleared

Marquette has been awarded up to $8 million in funding for a project that includes demolishing buildings at the former Marquette General Hospital property, relocating utilities and removing contamination from the location.

Former Marquette General Hospital demolished, cleared

Keweenaw Cooperative to bring healthy food options to downtown Hancock

This project will revitalize a former car dealership in Hancock into a new location of the Keweenaw Co-op Market & Deli, providing resources in an area considered a "food desert."

YMCA Living Project to revitalize long-vacant property in downtown Flint

This project will consist of building a five-story, mixed-use development and the new location of the YMCA in Flint on a long-time vacant property.

YMCA Living Project to revitalize long-vacant property in downtown Flint

Industrial property to turn into a mixed-use development, housing and marina in Muskegon

Adelaide Pointe QOZB, LLC will redevelop 35 acres of former industrial property on West Western Avenue, including a 172-slip marina, a mixed-use building and a 55-unit condo building.



Industrial property to turn into a mixed-use development, housing and marina in Muskegon

Redevelopment of historic building to bring housing to downtown Alma

This project will redevelop 20,000 square feet of space into 14 market-rate residential units, including two ADA units and two storefronts.

Mixed-use development to bring housing to Petoskey's Gaslight District

This project will redevelop two vacant buildings into commercial spaces and six residential units in downtown Petoskey.

Former city hall building in Wyandotte renovated for mixed-use development

The Federal Building Redevelopment Project will rehabilitate the building at 3131 Biddle Avenue into a mixed-use development with 35 units of rental housing and retail and restaurant space on the first floor.

Former City Hall building in Wyandotte to be redeveloped into mixed-use development.