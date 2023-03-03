Whitmer: 60 new well-paying jobs created in Macomb County

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced 60 new jobs will be created in Macomb County after a provider of automation equipment and machining services chose to expand their operations in Michigan.

Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced the approval of funding for SMTAutomation to expand to Bruce Township. Michigan was chosen over a competing location in Washington.

Officials say this project is expected to bring a capital investment of $7.2 million and create 60 well-paying jobs. The project is supported by a $300,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

"SMTAutomation is investing more than $7 million in Macomb County, creating 60 good-paying jobs for Michiganders and building on Michigan's economic momentum," said Whitmer. "I am proud of our bipartisan efforts to grow our economy, bring manufacturing and supply chains home, and create opportunity in every region of our state. Each project we land is a testament to our strong workforce and economic development tools, and I know we can continue working together to create good-paying jobs and build a brighter future for Michigan."

SMTAutomation specializes in design, production and installation of a wide range of equipment for assembled process automation and provides CNC machining, laser cutting and a variety of other services.

The company is based in Roseville, and some of its clients include General Motors, Ford and Magna.

A new space in Bruce Township will be constructed for a large hydroponics project's assembly and office space.

The project will bring 60 engineering jobs to the area as the company expands.

"We appreciate the support of the Michigan Strategic Fund, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, and Bruce Township as we continue to provide jobs and support the local community with this investment," said SMTAutomation Finance Manager Elena Morales. "We are working toward obtaining our IOS9001 certification which will allow us to increase our capabilities, and look forward to being the employer and customer of choice."

For information about working at SMTAutomation, contact hiring@smtautomationllc.com.