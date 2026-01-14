White Lake Township man charged after allegedly stabbing his wife in the back

A 42-year-old White Lake Township man is accused of stabbing his wife in the back after a fight over the weekend.

White Lake Township police responded to a home in the 1700 block of Mead Lane around noon on Jan. 10 after receiving a 911 call from the couple's young son, who reported that his mother and father were fighting, authorities said.

According to White Lake Township Chief of Police Daniel Keller, as officers were en route to the home, the couple's son told authorities that his father had stabbed his mother.

When police arrived at the home, they found the suspect standing in the driveway and detained him without incident, according to police.

Inside the home, officers found the 40-year-old victim lying face down on the floor and suffering from a stab wound to her back, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where she was initially listed in critical condition but has since been upgraded and is improving, police said.

The victim's husband was arrested and is being held at the Oakland County Jail. Oakland County prosecutors have charged him with assault with intent to murder, according to police.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.