White House: Social Security payments will increase in January
WASHINGTON, DC (CBS DETROIT) - The White House has announced that seniors and other eligible Americans will be getting a bump in Social Security payments in the new year.
The release from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announcing that Social Security recipients will learn the amount of the increase on Thursday, "but experts forecast it will be $140 per month, on average, starting in January. For the first time in over a decade, seniors' Medicare premiums will decrease even as their Social Security checks increase."
One local recipient telling CBS Detroit, "... with inflation, I'm having to go back to work part-time but this will really be wonderful."
Stay with CBS News Detroit for updates on this story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.