White House: Social Security payments will increase in January

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS DETROIT) - The White House has announced that seniors and other eligible Americans will be getting a bump in Social Security payments in the new year.

The release from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announcing that Social Security recipients will learn the amount of the increase on Thursday, "but experts forecast it will be $140 per month, on average, starting in January. For the first time in over a decade, seniors' Medicare premiums will decrease even as their Social Security checks increase."

One local recipient telling CBS Detroit, "... with inflation, I'm having to go back to work part-time but this will really be wonderful."

Stay with CBS News Detroit for updates on this story.