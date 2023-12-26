Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Metro Detroit

Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Metro Detroit

Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - As we head into the new year, it's time to say goodbye to our Christmas trees, and many cities have multiple ways to clear out the festivities.

If you live in the city of Detroit, your live Christmas tree can be picked up curbside on your regular trash pickup day during the first two weeks of January. The same is true for municipalities like Beverly Hills, Clawson, and Northville, among others.

Hazel Park residents can have their tree picked up curbside on Wednesdays, but the tree needs to be on the curb by 7 a.m.

There are also drop-off locations. in Monroe County, you can drop off trees at Carr Park or Berlin Charter Township Hall among other locations.

In East Lansing, recycling Christmas trees finds a new purpose.

"Right now we are just chipping them and using the chips on some of our natural trails," said Ron Lacasse the deputy director of public works in East Lansing. "We usually chip them up pretty small. Typically, what you'd see in a landscape, a yard, that type of thing. Because we want it to be something that people can walk on and not be hazardous to, to trip over or anything like that."

That new purpose is true for other cities as well-- the wood chips are often used for local parks, walking trails, or even donated for animal habitats.

Make sure your live tree is completely free from decorations.

Here's a look at some of the other recycling options for municipalities in metro Detroit.

Beverly Hills, Wayne, and Westland: Trees will be picked up curbside on the regular trash schedule in the first two weeks of January.

Northville: Trees will be picked up curbside during the first two weeks after Christmas. Trees left out after that time period will be taken to the trash.

Royal Oak: Trees will be picked up alongside trash on the usual schedule during the first two weeks of January.