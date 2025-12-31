What's open and what's closed on New Year's Eve in Michigan?

Most services, offices and retail stores in Michigan will be open for business on Wednesday, Dec. 31, although some will close earlier than usual in the evening. Restaurant hours also may vary.

Here are some of those details so you can plan your errands.

Government and financial services

The U.S. Postal Service said it will provide services as usual on New Year's Eve.

Banks will be open on New Year's Eve.

The Michigan State Police said the offices at its second district posts and district headquarters will be closed on New Year's Eve.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offices are closed on New Year's Eve.

Oakland County offices will be closed on New Year's Eve.

Macomb County offices will be closed on New Year's Eve.

The City of Novi offices will be closed on New Year's Eve.

Grocery stores and pharmacies

CVS Pharmacy locations will be open on New Year's Eve.

Walgreens is open New Year's Eve, although pharmacy hours may vary by location.

Costco will be open on New Year's Eve, but stores may close earlier than usual on Dec. 31. The retailer recommends that shoppers check their local Costco location for their hours.

Kroger will close at 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Most Kroger pharmacies will close at 5 p.m. New Year's Eve.

Meijer will be open regular hours on New Year's Eve.

Shopping malls and other stores

IKEA US stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Mall of Monroe will be open until 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Briarwood Mall, Great Lakes Crossing, The Somerset Collection, the Mall at Partridge Creek, Westland Shopping Center and Twelve Oaks Mall will be open until 6 p.m. New Year's Eve.

Fairlane Town Center will be open until 7 p.m. New Year's Eve.

Oakland Mall is closed for New Year's Eve.