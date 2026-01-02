Changes go into effect for Michigan SNAP recipients. Here's what to know.

For almost a month, more than a million Michiganders faced delays in receiving their food assistance benefits due to the government shutdown.

With the passage of the Trump administration's "One Big Beautiful Bill," many of those families will now deal with major changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program's eligibility restrictions and work requirements.

"This is not something for other people. This is a program that reaches people in your town, in your neighborhood, perhaps on your block need this," said Michael Montgomery, lecturer in the Department of Health & Human Services at the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

Under the new legislation, any state SNAP recipients must now work, train, or volunteer for at least 80 hours a month, or an average of 20 hours a week, to qualify.

"It affects students being able to sit and pay attention in class because they're hungry. It affects seniors being able to choose whether they want to buy medications or eat," said Arnold Boyd, president and CEO of Student Transportation Services.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which shared that there are a few cities and counties that are exempt, including Detroit and Eastpointe.

However, experts say that doesn't mean people in the metro area shouldn't be aware of the changes.

"This is not something to see in 'us and them' terms. This is all of us, potentially, at any given moment," said Montgomery.

Arnold Boyd knows that firsthand. As the owner of a local school bus company, he works with hundreds of students and families that receive food assistance.

He says the funding isn't just to buy snacks and pantry staples but will have a big impact.

"It's about people making decisions, decisions on whether or not they're going to pay their rent. People making decisions on whether or not they're going to pay for their medication, people making decisions on whether or not they're going to eat," said Boyd.

Other changes include expanding the age guidelines by 10 years to age 64 and potentially cutting off services for those who fail to meet the work requirements for three months over a three-year span.

"That's not because people aren't eligible with these new requirements, it's because they experience difficulty in demonstrating that they are compliant with the new requirement," said Montgomery.

SNAP recipients are encouraged to reach out to their local MDHHS office for help dealing with the changes in the days and weeks ahead.