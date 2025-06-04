What is Fusarium graminearum? Expert speaks on dangerous pathogens allegedly smuggled into Michigan

Two Chinese nationals are accused of smuggling dangerous pathogens, also called Fusarium graminearum, into Michigan, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Michigan.

The noxious fungus is known to cause "head blight," a disease that impacts barley, rice, wheat and maize and causes economic losses worth billions of dollars each year, according to a release.

Associate professor at Michigan State University, Martin Chilvers, said that although the species is widely distributed and exists in fields around the U.S., it can harm crops.

"There are legitimate reasons to bring strains like this in from other states or countries to study them, to better understand them, to manage the diseases they cause," said Chilvers. "But in this case, they just didn't go about it the right way."

According to a criminal complaint, Yunqing Jian, 33, and Zunyong Liu, 34, are charged with conspiracy, smuggling goods into the United States, false statements, and visa fraud. Federal officials say Jian was a researcher at the University of Michigan and planned on studying the fungus in a lab on campus. Her boyfriend, Liu, works at a Chinese university.

Jian appeared in federal court on Tuesday in Detroit.

Officials say Liu allegedly lied to airport officers at Detroit Metro Airport, who discovered small bags of the fungus Fusarium graminearum hidden in a tissue in his bag.

"These two aliens have been charged with smuggling a fungus that has been described as a 'potential agroterrorism weapon' into the heartland of America, where they apparently intended to use a University of Michigan laboratory to further their scheme," said United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr.

The University of Michigan released the following statement:

"We strongly condemn any actions that seek to cause harm, threaten national security or undermine the university's critical public mission. It is important to note that the university has received no funding from the Chinese government in relation to research conducted by the accused individuals. We have and will continue to cooperate with federal law enforcement in its ongoing investigation and prosecution."

CBS Detroit visited Jian's apartment complex in Ann Arbor on Wednesday. A neighbor who asked to remain anonymous said the person was friendly and would say "Hello" in passing.

An employee of the complex said he found the entire case unsettling.

"It just seems like impossible to imagine that someone would want to try and smuggle something like that into the US and then bring it here to the university to try and replicate it, copy it, and use it," said apartment complex employee Reade Jordan.